2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $110,000

Amazing opportunity in the Carter Lake vicinity! This cute ADA compliant home sits on a massive lot (4 in one) and has a 2 car garage included. Home has been completely updated inside, newly finished 1/2 story for the kids and an unfinished basement for more storage. Bring your boat cause there's plenty of space to store it and Carter Lake less than 1 mile away to take it on. Close to interstate, downtown, airport, shopping and dining.