2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $115,000

Character. Convenience. Affordability. This cozy 2 bedroom/2 bath condo boasts exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tall windows—features found in the turn-of the-century building in which it is located. You’ll also find GE Elite stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit stackable washer/dryer, and one parking space in the private lot. Plus, the location can’t be beat! Situated just south of Downtown in the Leavenworth Business District, the condo is just blocks away from the Old Market, the Orpheum Theatre, the BlueBarn Theatre, and the Bemis Center. With easy access to employment centers, UNMC, UNO, Creighton, NoDo, the Blackstone District, and so much more. A great place. In a great place. At a great price. Schedule your showing today!