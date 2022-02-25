2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $118,000

MY OH MY....DO NOT let this opportunity pass you by!! Very cute ranch home now available!!! Beautiful hardwood flooring in the living room, dining area and bedrooms. Bonus space in a main floor family room featuring access to backyard, new carpet and paint! Efficient kitchen set up complete with appliances. Great living space in the basement with flex room and rec area, ¾ bath and plenty of storage. Large lot and fenced yard, shed! Don’t wait! Call today to make this home yours!! AMA