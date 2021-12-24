 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $118,000

Looking for your first home or building your investment portfolio? You need to see this sweet home. Currently rented by tenants that keep the home up so very well. Past the neighborly front porch, features include a cozy kitchen, nice sized dining room and living room with carpet. Laundry hook-ups are in the clean and dry walk-out lower level. The front yard is partially fenced. A great place to call home! Tenant occupied. 24 hour notice.

