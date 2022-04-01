 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $120,000

Fantastic opportunity for investors or first time home buyer. Cute 2 bed and 1 bath ranch is move in ready. Has alley access with parking in back. Comes with washer and dryer. Vinyl windows throughout, front and back deck and new carpet. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation Saturday, two days after being convicted on three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert