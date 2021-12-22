 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

This home is all fixed up and ready to be turned into your home! Brand new windows, vinyl siding, carpet, kitchen and paint. Bathroom is updated nicely and the basement is unfinished so you can use it as storage or finish to your liking. Notice the cute drop zone for your coats and boots. Enjoy the garage with electricity for your opener, lights for a workshop or add heat for a cozy car in the winter months. Close to shopping, dining and interstates, make this baby yours!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert