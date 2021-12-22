2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

This home is all fixed up and ready to be turned into your home! Brand new windows, vinyl siding, carpet, kitchen and paint. Bathroom is updated nicely and the basement is unfinished so you can use it as storage or finish to your liking. Notice the cute drop zone for your coats and boots. Enjoy the garage with electricity for your opener, lights for a workshop or add heat for a cozy car in the winter months. Close to shopping, dining and interstates, make this baby yours!