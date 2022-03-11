 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

Doll house + Perfect rental or for the owner occupied buyer. Updates throughout including wood floors in living room and bedroom, newer windows, roof and central air. Newer kitchen cabinets (stove and fridge). Finished basement with 2nd bedroom and possible 3rd (needs egress window). Off street parking, storage shed, and circuit breakers. Expect to be impressed.

