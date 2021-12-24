 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $126,000

Super cute 1.5 Story on quiet street. Huge living room with new carpet. Spacious kitchen with great cabinet space, range and corner dining table included in sale. Main floor bath included a new vanity with tiled shower. Spacious bedrooms on second floor, primary bedroom with 2 closets. New Furnace in 2021, Roof 2018. HUGE fenced backyard. One car garage with electric opener plus bonus garage refrigerator included.

