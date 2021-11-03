Awesome move-in ready starter or turn-key investment property! Lennox HVAC new in 2018 and updated electrical panel in 2019. On bus route and walking distance to grocery and shopping. Minutes from I680. Permanent siding & large storage shed. Large newer two car garage and parking pad off alley. Updated kitchen with newer microwave, refrigerator and stove. Cozy gas fireplace. Original Oak woodwork throughout. Walk-up attic has been recently wired for lighting and outlets and future window air and could be finished for a third bedroom. Large clean basement with 3/4 bath. Hardwood floors under carpet. This home is has been well loved for years.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $129,900
