2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $129,900

ALL UPDATED LITTLE CHARMER! One bedroom on the main floor and a second bedroom on the second floor. Main floor laundry in the large bathroom. The updates include kitchen, bathroom, roof, flooring, windows, doors & exterior siding. Freshly painted throughout. Mostly fenced in yard with a back parking pad.

