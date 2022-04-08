2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000

West facing, move-in ready ranch is the perfect blend of comfort and charm! Prepare to be impressed by the incredibly spacious floor plan. Welcoming enclosed front porch with all the cozy home VIBES! Spacious and open living room area. Sizable kitchen w plenty of cabinets, counter space, laminate flooring and dining area. All appliances convey including washer & dryer! Large bedrooms separated by a full bath and double closets in the primary bedroom. Other features include a side patio, storage shed, vinyl siding and gutter guards. Located in the heart of Omaha! Close proximity to schools, parks, shopping & dining galore. This home shines way above the competition!