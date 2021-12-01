Clean house on large lot up and away from the hustle and bustle below. Equipped with low maintenance vinyl siding, Central Air & newer windows. Currently rented for $600/month, zoned R5(35)* & being sold with or without 3 other neighboring properties.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A heart shouldn’t break more than nine times, writes Tom Shatel. But Nebraska saved the worst for last. This Iowa loss is going to leave a mark.
- Updated
Another business tower — stretching 17 stories and covered in glass — is to be wedged between the original two buildings that make up Central Park Plaza, which will be renamed the Apex.
Self-serving claims of nefarious price collusion by oil companies don't square with the market reality.
- Updated
A word of advice to Scott Frost and Nebraska: Scrub the excuses immediately. Resist the urge to scapegoat and sugarcoat. The Huskers can’t keep spinning these heartbreakers as honorable results.
- Updated
Jamie Novak was killed and Jacob Slayden was injured when they were involved in a crash early Tuesday on their way to work. Both were World-Herald carriers.
- Updated
To the extent that NU was “close” this year, there are so many league teams further ahead, playing with the confidence Nebraska lacks, developing players better than Nebraska.
- Updated
When they tested positive, their expected 12-day trip turned into an expensive, extended ordeal as they tried to navigate the various requirements to get back on an airplane and return to the U.S.
- Updated
For three weeks Scott Frost has been busy planning how he’d reassemble his Nebraska coaching staff after firing four offensive assistants. These are the questions he faces as that search begins.
- Updated
Omaha was a “Jeopardy!” category on Tuesday’s episode, and it did not go well for the contestants. Only one of the five clues was answered correctly.
- Updated
Nebraska did something this season that no team has ever done in college football history. Tom Shatel would call it impressive, but that might not be the right word.