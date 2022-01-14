 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $132,000

2 Homes for the price of 1! Main house currently under rented for $850 a month. 2 Bed 1 Bath in nice condition Newer roof Pleasant tenant available for minor repairs making this a low maintenance investment. 2nd house needs major renovations but will easily rent for 800-900 when complete Great Cash flow! Great winter project for someone looking for long term return. Live in one and rent out the other so no house payment! These don't come up often so make your appointment today!

