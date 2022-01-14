2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $134,950

NEW NEW NEW!!! You do not want to miss this adorable Ranch, with new flooring, fixtures and paint throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets, counters, plumbing and new stainless sink and appliances. Bathroom has been redone top to bottom with new everything! The main floor laundry is the icing on the cake! Windows and gutters new, with exterior paint in 2021. Located in the heart of the City, and close to all amenities. A quick hop to the Benson business district! Call now to schedule your private tour! AMA