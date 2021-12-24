2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $138,000

 Skip to main content
Beautiful, move-in ready two-bedroom, one bathroom ranch home completely remodeled just waiting for you to move in and start new memories. You will be amazed to see the care and love that was put into this remodel home including new laminate flooring and is freshly painted! The spacious basement provides plenty of space, as well as, 2 non-conforming bedrooms with plenty of space for entertaining, and plenty of storage. All kitchen appliances stay. Fenced in back yard. Nice level lot with huge mature trees in the front yard and back yard. Don't let me forget the front of the house has great space for entertaining.

