2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $139,000

Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath ranch home. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Large family room and office/flex room in basement awaits you to make it your own. Cute kitchen looks out to covered patio and backyard. The fenced in yard includes a fire pit to enjoy. The long driveway is great for extra parking and takes you through a gate leading you to an oversized 1 car detached garage with wood burning stove. All appliances stay including washer & dryer.