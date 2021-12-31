 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $139,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $139,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $139,000

Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath ranch home. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Large family room and office/flex room in basement awaits you to make it your own. Cute kitchen looks out to covered patio and backyard. The fenced in yard includes a fire pit to enjoy. The long driveway is great for extra parking and takes you through a gate leading you to an oversized 1 car detached garage with wood burning stove. All appliances stay including washer & dryer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert