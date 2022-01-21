2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $139,000

Contract Pending--Accepting back up offers. Wonderful home located minutes from the highway. Great quiet neighborhood with fenced in yard. Beautiful new paint and flooring throughout the whole house! Offers great opportunity for new basement with space and rough in shower downstairs. Comes with a long driveway for off street parking as well as large backyard for all your creative landscaping ideas to come to fruition! New high speed internet fiber line has been ran through back yard for great connection once settled in. Come take a look at it today!