2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

Are you looking for the perfect investment property for your portfolio? Look no further than this charming ranch home located just minutes from downtown Benson! It's tenant occupied & ready for new ownership! You'll love the enclosed front porch, oversized garage, low maintenance vinyl siding & huge, fully fenced backyard! The interior includes spacious livings areas w/ new vinyl windows (3/'20); big,eat-in kitchen w/ updated gas range (8/'16) & new dishwasher (6/'20); 2 nice sized bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill Bath w/ new shower faucet/valve & in-wall hot/cold shutoff valves (12/'21) plus new water heater (7/'21). Other updates include: electrical panel w/ breakers; copper plumbing; high efficiency furnace; new roof/gutters on house/garage (8/'17); new AC (9/'19); garage refrigerator/storm door & garage door sensors (8/'16); ceiling fan (8/'16); new sump pump (8/'16) & new main water line pressure reducing valve & shut off valve (7/'21). Close proximity to amenities galore too,hurry here!

