Cozy and Clean! Welcome home to this gorgeous 2BR/1BA Ranch style home in the heart of South Omaha! This home has been meticulously maintained and it shows. Living Room and bedrooms are carpeted, but a beautiful wood floor lies underneath. The attic can be easily finished for more living space. Newer HVAC & Water Heater and the Washer & Dryer are included! Built sturdy & strong, this home is move-in ready with tons of potential to expand. The flat back yard is perfect to build a garage and features a nice shed for extra storage. Quietly nestled on a quiet & peaceful street with quick access to I-680 and minutes from downtown Omaha and the Old Market. Quick closing available. AMA
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000
