2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

COMPLETELY UPDATED!! Central Air! Adorable, move in ready, Ranch style home! Currently in Bryan High location, but falls in the boundary for the BRAND NEW OPS Buena Vista High School! This home has beautiful refurbished, hardwood floors & brand new kitchen cabinetry & windows! Newer A/C. Newer furnace. Newer windows. Durable, maintenance free aluminum siding! Partially fenced, level yard is ideal for entertaining! Walk-up attic offers space for you to finish. Basement offers a 2nd bathroom option with plumbing rough-ins & a shower liner already in place. Perfect for a first time homebuyer or investor! All measurements approximate.