2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $142,000

Enjoy the treed view to the west of this well-maintained Raised Ranch! The exterior is low maintenance with vinyl siding, updated roof, and even gutter guards. The upstairs has updated cabinets with pantry and all the appliances including cooktop w/ separate oven/ dishwasher/ microwave/ and refrigerator remain. Both bedrooms are nice sized and what a lovely spacious living room. The basement has a flex room that adding egress would make an additional bedroom space. Electrical has been updated and an extra ¾ bath added. Newer Washer/ Dryer included with mechanicals that appear in good shape. This home is being sold “as is” but not due to condition so don’t hesitate to look. Deep one car built in garage and an additional shed for storage. Showings begin 03/09 with offers presented on 03/12 at 11:00 AM.