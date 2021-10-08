2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $142,500

Location! Location! Location! Walk to downtown Benson in just a few moments! The perfect house in awesome condition. Cute front porch that opens to the large living room with adjacent bedrooms and bath. Nice kitchen with appliances included. Large, fenced backyard right off the kitchen. Home features a 1 car garage, with space for storage, long drive for additional parking. Roof is newer, vinyl siding for easy maintenance, new carpet in the finished basement featuring a large 3/4bath, egress window and plenty of storage. Located on the bus route, this street is plowed first so no delay in getting out in the snow! Come take a look! AMA