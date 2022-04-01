 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $142,500

Open Saturday 1-3. Waiting for an affordable Florence ranch? You won’t want to miss out on this ‘ready to move in’ two bedroom two bath home. Hardwood floors in the living room and both bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floor, planning desk, and an extended plant ledge window at the kitchen sink. Enjoy a large bay window from your spacious living room. Downstairs you will find a huge knotty pine rec room, a den/office, and a ¾ bath as well. Brand new roof, gutters, and downspouts also. Pre-inspected and comes with a one year Service-One warranty too!

