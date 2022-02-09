Cute clean South Omaha gem. Many updates throughout. Non-conforming 3rd bedroom in the lower level. Perfect for an investor or first time home buyer. All Showings 24 hour notice Due to Tenant. AMA
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $147,000
