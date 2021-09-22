2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $149,900

Contract Pending - On Market For Backup Offers Only. HGTV You Have Met Your Match!! Beginning with the Enclosed Front Porch, this beautiful Charmer is New throughout!! Everything has been perfectly done, all you have to do is move in!!! Stunning Luxury Vinyl flooring throughout main floor. All New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances that are included, Plus New Kitchen Cabinets & Convenient main floor Laundry and Full Bath. OK 3 brand New Full Baths one on each level. Fully finished lower level with all new carpets flex room that could be future bedroom. New Paint throughout the 2000+ Finished square feet of living space. 2 beautiful Bedrooms upstairs. Care Free Living with Newer Vinyl Siding, Gutters and Roof. Newer HVAC. A Brand New 6' Privacy Fence with a large level yard. Plenty of off street parking in the driveway!! Only minutes from Downtown. This Home is absolutely stunning from top to bottom!! You will not be disappointed. See it today!!