2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $149,900

This Benson starter home offers over 1400 finished sq ft, perfect for an investor or someone who wants to make this home their own! New furnace & roof in 2016, some new windows in 2016, new garage door in 2015. Huge family room in basement, tons of storage space. Access to a screened in patio from basement walk out. Garage has wall that can be taken out to make for more space. AATLA. AMA.