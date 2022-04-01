 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Hanscom Park Gem here. Wide open living Room and Wide open kitchen. House is in great shape. Appliances all stay. Brand new retaining wall installed in the back. Should last for decades. Updated AC, electrical, furnace 2017, newer water heater, maintenance free siding. Flat back yard for entertaining. Here's a thought... you could add stairs near the huge dining area and finish the basement for a ton of sweat equity. Such an opportunity in this crazy market!

