 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Don't miss this one!! Location! Location! Location! Close to shopping, restaurants & I80. Large unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 1 car detached (E-30) is included. All new paint throughout, all new carpet and LVT in entry and kitchen. Private balcony. New roof. Community pool included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert