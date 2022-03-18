Find your new home right here on a great corner lot! The whole house is equipped with bluetooth and wifi capabilities. Never worry about remembering your key because you can unlock the doors and garage through your phone. Smart thermostat connects to your phone and Alexa to make getting comfortable super easy. Kitchen features a fridge with the capability of changing a section between chilling and freezing AND there's a double oven! Perfect for those who love to cook or entertain. Enter the large primary bedroom through french doors. The ceiling lights can change to multiple colors through the use of an app! The bedroom leads you out to the spacious deck. The deck here is above the driveway and acts like a carport, no more having to worry about windshield snow removal under there. Outside you'll also get to enjoy a playground set, and better yet, a hot tub!! You'll find a finished basement with another 3/4 bathroom, flex space, and a non-conforming room. Schedule a showing now!
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000
