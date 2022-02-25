2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Contract Pending Opportunity knocking for this easy living Condo Offering 2 bedrooms plus a LL Flex room that could be used as an office, extra rec. space, or non-conforming bedroom. Main level laundry including washer & dryer. Beautiful flooring throughout the main level and newer carpet on 2nd level. Two bathrooms plus interior above garage storage! You'll love having a pool this summer, and you'll appreciate the convenient location of this turn key home. Never mow or scoop snow again - it's included! Low cost utilities and insurance. A quick hop on to HWY 370, and you can be anywhere in minutes. Don't miss this one! AMA