2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Well Loved And Cared After Home Says It All For This Beautiful Ranch With New Furnace And Air Conditioner in 2017. Nicely Finished Hardwood Flooring, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a 30 x 40 patio great for entertaining, fully fenced back yard with mature landscaping, vinyl siding, large 26 x 23 - 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Ready for you to move into.