 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $155,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $155,000

This home is loaded with charm! Original woodwork throughout, hardwood floors. Built in china/bookcase with leaded glass. Spacious living room with electric fireplace. Eat in kitchen with newer ceramic tile floor and lots of counter space! Full bath with claw foot tub/shower. Wait until you see the basement! Spacious family room with new carpet and a dry bar. The basement also has a daylight window so you can add another bedroom. Partially finished dormer would be perfect for additional living space or primary bedroom. Detached 2 car garage! New roof and gutters with gutter guards in 2017. Close to Benson shops, restaurants, and entertainment. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert