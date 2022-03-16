2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $155,000

This home is loaded with charm! Original woodwork throughout, hardwood floors. Built in china/bookcase with leaded glass. Spacious living room with electric fireplace. Eat in kitchen with newer ceramic tile floor and lots of counter space! Full bath with claw foot tub/shower. Wait until you see the basement! Spacious family room with new carpet and a dry bar. The basement also has a daylight window so you can add another bedroom. Partially finished dormer would be perfect for additional living space or primary bedroom. Detached 2 car garage! New roof and gutters with gutter guards in 2017. Close to Benson shops, restaurants, and entertainment. AMA