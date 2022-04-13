 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $157,000

Charming home close to downtown Benson shops, restaurants and entertainment. Ready to move right in. Recently remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, white cabinets, new flooring and lighting. Nicely updated bath. Partially finished area in the basement with room to add even more living space. Enclosed front porch to relax in, even in the rain. Garage has newer electrical, heating and A/C, perfect for the hobbyist. Resurfaced extra long driveway. Maintenance free siding. Back yard is large enough to play, entertain, garden and relax. Enjoy the fire pit area with unique seating. Storage shed included. Don't miss this one!

