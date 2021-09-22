2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $161,900

Open House Sunday July 18 from 1:00 - 3:00. Affordable, maintenance-free living in Omaha's historic Gold Coast neighborhood can now be yours. This "close-to-everything" location is on Creighton's shuttle route, has close access to UNMC, Blackstone and Joslyn Castle. Urban flair with a neighborhood feel! Featuring historic architecture, this 2-bedroom condo boasts classic amenities such as wood floors, built-in cabinets, exceptional trim work and much more. In-unit washer/dryer, full-featured kitchen, dedicated parking space and basement storage area are all included. Rentals allowed.