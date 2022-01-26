2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $168,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Contract Pending remain on market for back up offers. Location and charm are what you are going to fall in love with about this great condo in the historic Gold Coast neighborhood! Hardwood floors in the spacious family room and dining room. Quaint little kitchen that includes all appliances. New paint throughout whole condo. Enjoy your morning coffee in the cozy and cute porch/sunroom that looks out to the peaceful, tree lined street. Laundry conveniently located in basement. Updated windows, plumbing and electrical. Dedicated, off street parking stall behind building, spacious storage unit and secured entry. AMA. Air BNB and short term rentals approved

