2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $169,000

Check out this huge all fenced backyard! Over 1/4 of an acre! This house features new paint, flooring, jetted tub and shower on main floor, this 2 bed 2 bath ranch has a non conforming room in basement and updated restroom. Spacious laundry room in finished basement. Features new driveway, all new electrical, new roof 2022, new AC 2021, 2016 water heater and furnace. AMA