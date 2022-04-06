 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $179,900

CONTRACT PENDING. Corner lot Benson beauty walking distance from the sought Benson area. Newer roof, windows, siding are a few exterior upgrades. Kitchen has been updated, lots of new paint and main floor laundry make it move in ready. Detached one car garage with access from lower level which also has nonconforming room and 2 bath. This will make a great first home or good rental investment!

