 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $179,900

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $179,900

Solid home on large corner lot in historic neighborhood just waiting for someone to give it some TLC! This home is the perfect opportunity to add your own equity. The unfinished 2nd story has so much potential with tall ceilings and a large space to make a master suite or extra living space. On the back of the house you'll find a screened in porch that would make the perfect place to spend evenings on the warm months to come! This is not your typical 1920's basement either. You'll find tall ceilings, large spaces, an extra bathroom, and a cool retro built in bar and seating! HVAC updated in 2018. Walking distance to Hanscom park that features a playground, dog park, and president Gerald R Ford's birthplace. Minutes from some Omaha's oldest staples: Dinkers, Lo Sol Mio, Greek Islands, and Field Club golfcourse.. and newer establishments like Vis Major Brewing and Sunnyside on Center. Great location Great house! Set up a showing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert