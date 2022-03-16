 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $215,000

Great opportunity in Midtown! You’ll love this 1.5 story home that features lots of original character w/ built-in cabinets & hardwood floors. Lots of windows throughout bring in so much natural sunlight. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & 1 car built-in garage. Enclosed front porch. Formal dining room. Both bedrooms are nicely sized & one has access to walk-up attic space that could be finished for more true living space. Finished lower level w/ nicely sized 2nd living space. Situated on a corner lot w/ fenced backyard. New Furnace & AC in 2020. New Roof in 2021. Convenient location close to the VA, UNMC, & Blackstone District.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert