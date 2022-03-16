2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $215,000

Great opportunity in Midtown! You’ll love this 1.5 story home that features lots of original character w/ built-in cabinets & hardwood floors. Lots of windows throughout bring in so much natural sunlight. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & 1 car built-in garage. Enclosed front porch. Formal dining room. Both bedrooms are nicely sized & one has access to walk-up attic space that could be finished for more true living space. Finished lower level w/ nicely sized 2nd living space. Situated on a corner lot w/ fenced backyard. New Furnace & AC in 2020. New Roof in 2021. Convenient location close to the VA, UNMC, & Blackstone District.