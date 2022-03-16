 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $229,900

Two units on one parcel, 6810 having tenants bringing in $1095 per month for that 3 BR 1.5 BA unit; 6808 is fully renovated and vacant, move in ready for the 2 BR 1BA unit!

