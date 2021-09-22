2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $249,500

Why live in the Ford Lofts? Great neighbors! Access to rooftop deck with grills, tables & chairs & awesome views in all directions. Fitness area. Very secure building with updated camera system. Private large storage unit. Community room. Hobby/workshop room. Care-free living within walking distance to CHI for concerts, Creighton basketball games or the TD Ameritrade for College World Series along with Bob Kerry pedestrian bridge, Joslyn Art Museum, The Old Market, Durham Museum and more. Darling 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Granite, stainless steel, exposed ductwork. Underground parking comes with this loft. A true urban loft feel. A wonderful urban community. Pets allowed.