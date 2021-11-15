MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE- OMAHA EASY LIVING introduces THE TOWNHOMES OF VILLAGE POINT located on the NW corner 168th and Dodge. GRANITE counter tops throughout, ALL APPLIANCES including Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Huge PANTRY. Sophisticated finishes at no extra charge. ZERO ENTRY LOTS AVAILABLE. Basement finish optional and not included in price or sq footage. Agent has equity.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $290,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Several members of the Nebraska volleyball team were moved to tears following an incident where multiple Husker fans shouted at three Maryland players who knelt during the national anthem.
- Updated
Scott Frost is searching for answers for the Nebraska football program. Something that will save his coaching career. Tom Shatel has a suggestion on where Frost should start. Call Frank Solich.
- Updated
Five educators interviewed by The World-Herald said they were overworked, stressed, micromanaged and paid too little for the job. They ultimately left teaching to find new professions.
- Updated
- 7 min to read
Nebraska has had five head coaches this century, but only twice before has the man in charge made mass staff changes similar to what Scott Frost did. Evan Bland breaks down how those moves worked out.
Nebraska leaders 'disappointed' by response toward Maryland players who knelt during national anthem
- Updated
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts joined NU coach John Cook in expressing disappointment in several fans' response before Friday night's volleyball match at the Devaney Center.
- Updated
Scott Frost will get another season to turn around Husker football. Sam McKewon put together a to-do list for the coach as he embarks on a busy, and important, offseason.
- Updated
The hearts at Memorial Stadium are heavy after Nebraska fired four offensive coaches on Monday. And as NU coach Scott Frost said on Wednesday, the Huskers are mourning their dismissal.
- Updated
The Big Ten announced kickoff times for the Huskers' final two games of the 2021 season.
- Updated
Nebraska’s offense could stand to get a lot better in a key area: Sheer efficiency. In one metric, yards per point, Scott Frost’s team was worse than the offenses run by Danny Langsdorf and Tim Beck.
- Updated
The odds are not in Scott Frost's favor. Not even close. But he does have one thing on his side — faith. Not only his faith in himself, but the faith of Nebraskans aching for him to succeed.