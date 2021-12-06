MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE- OMAHA EASY LIVING introduces THE TOWNHOMES OF VILLAGE POINT located on the NW corner 168th and Dodge. GRANITE counter tops throughout, ALL APPLIANCES including Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Huge PANTRY. Sophisticated finishes at no extra charge. ZERO ENTRY LOTS AVAILABLE. Basement finish optional and not included in price or sq footage. Agent has equity.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $303,500
