2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $313,500

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE- OMAHA EASY LIVING introduces THE TOWNHOMES OF VILLAGE POINT located on the NW corner 168th and Dodge. GRANITE counter tops throughout, ALL APPLIANCES including Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Huge PANTRY. Sophisticated finishes at no extra charge. ZERO ENTRY LOTS AVAILABLE. Basement finish optional and not included in price or sq footage. Agent has equity.