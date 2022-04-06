2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000

Incredible views. Incredible Building. Incredible Value in The Brandeis. Welcome home to this stunning, fully furnished, 9th floor condo that has been masterfully updated from top to bottom. This sizable unit has 1,565 sq ft of living space giving you the convenience and luxury of the condo lifestyle without giving up the space to achieve it. The space is equipped with two large bedrooms, an attached primary suite (with soaker tub, walk in-shower, and double vanities), a large open kitchen/dining/living room with a Juliet balcony, and an extra large underground/heated parking spot. All of this AND the convenience of being within walking distance of everything downtown Omaha has to offer. This is not only the perfect home, but also an incredible investment opportunity as The Brandeis allows for AirBnB and VRBO. Don't wait!