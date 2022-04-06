Incredible views. Incredible Building. Incredible Value in The Brandeis. Welcome home to this stunning, fully furnished, 9th floor condo that has been masterfully updated from top to bottom. This sizable unit has 1,565 sq ft of living space giving you the convenience and luxury of the condo lifestyle without giving up the space to achieve it. The space is equipped with two large bedrooms, an attached primary suite (with soaker tub, walk in-shower, and double vanities), a large open kitchen/dining/living room with a Juliet balcony, and an extra large underground/heated parking spot. All of this AND the convenience of being within walking distance of everything downtown Omaha has to offer. This is not only the perfect home, but also an incredible investment opportunity as The Brandeis allows for AirBnB and VRBO. Don't wait!
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing student misbehavior — fights in hallways, assaults to staff, smoking in bathrooms, skipping class and more — continues to hinder learning and staff retention at the Omaha Public Schools.
Bon Jovi is one of a small subset of artists that reaches across generations, and it was apparent in Friday night’s crowd. All ages came together — often as children accompanying their parents — to shout every word to their favorite songs.
A Thursday night crash at 192nd and F Streets killed two Gretna women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.
Two women were killed and a man was injured late Thursday when a pickup truck and an SUV collided at 192nd and F Streets.
Mickey Joseph says he wasn't raised to sugar-coat things and he doesn't with Nebraska's wide receivers. And some of his real talk? Execution over scheme. Every time. Tom Shatel has the story.
One of the women was remembered for her exemplary work as a Douglas County corrections officer; the second as a compassionate speech therapist who shared photos of her children with her patients.
Football has been part of Zane Flore's everyday life for as long as he can remember, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon for the Gretna quarterback, who has several Power Five offers.
You can’t ask a lot of spring football games, even if 50,000 or 60,000 pile into Memorial Stadium looking for hope. But touchdowns would be nice, Sam McKewon writes in his Rewind column.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Omaha (insert cheers here); a popular restaurant in One Pacific Place closes; a new addition joins the late night food scene and more in this week's Dining Notes.
Friday night’s Omaha show will feature a mix of fan favorites and past hits, as well as songs from the group's latest album, “2020.”