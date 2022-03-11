 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $32,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $32,000

Check out this Beautiful Manufactured Home perfectly located in the heart of Millard. Lot rent is $420 a month which includes Water, Sewer and snow removal. All appliances stay with the home. Buyer must be approved with Millard Wood Estates Property manager prior to submitting offer. LOT NOT INCLUDED IN SALE.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert