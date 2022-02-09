2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $320,000

Top floor 2BR Loft at Dunsany Flats in the southern corridor of Downtown Omaha with expansive views from your private 11x18 balcony. This unique condo features beautiful reclaimed woodwork, hardwood floors, exposed brick and ductwork, ceramic tile and granite countertops and 2 parking spaces in the heated garage! Primary bathroom has large shower and dual vanity and main 3/4 bathroom is perfect for guests. Common areas include a workout facility, European Style Courtyard with a cobblestone floor & unique green roof.