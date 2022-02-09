 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $320,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $320,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $320,000

Top floor 2BR Loft at Dunsany Flats in the southern corridor of Downtown Omaha with expansive views from your private 11x18 balcony. This unique condo features beautiful reclaimed woodwork, hardwood floors, exposed brick and ductwork, ceramic tile and granite countertops and 2 parking spaces in the heated garage! Primary bathroom has large shower and dual vanity and main 3/4 bathroom is perfect for guests. Common areas include a workout facility, European Style Courtyard with a cobblestone floor & unique green roof.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert