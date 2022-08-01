 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $325,000

This two bedroom two bath raised ranch is located on a corner homesite and ready for a new owner. Features include spacious main floor living room with wood burning fireplace. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large primary bedroom with double closets and ceiling fan. Finished lower level perfect for entertaining with office/play room. Located in the popular Dundee area, closet to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks. Call for your private tour.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert