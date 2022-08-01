This two bedroom two bath raised ranch is located on a corner homesite and ready for a new owner. Features include spacious main floor living room with wood burning fireplace. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large primary bedroom with double closets and ceiling fan. Finished lower level perfect for entertaining with office/play room. Located in the popular Dundee area, closet to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks. Call for your private tour.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $325,000
