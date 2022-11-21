 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $329,500

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE- OMAHA EASY LIVING introduces THE TOWNHOMES OF VILLAGE POINT located on the NW corner 168th and Dodge. Model OPEN Saturday & Sunday 12-4. GRANITE counter tops throughout, ALL APPLIANCES including Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Huge PANTRY. Sophisticated finishes at no extra charge. ZERO ENTRY LOTS AVAILABLE. Basement finish optional and not included in price or sq footage. Agent has equity. ASK ABOUT OUR 2-1 BUYDOWN!

