2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $370,000

This property is attached to and sold together to 7058 Maple which is a commercial space with 2000 square feet of office/flex space. The lower level is also 2000 square feet with 2 newer garage doors which can hold many cars/work vehicles. Plenty of parking in the back. Both properties have updated roof and furnace within the last 5 years. The house has an enclosed front porch, large living room, 2 bedrooms and gorgeous hardwood floors. The basement has laundry facilities and lots of storage. Off street parking.